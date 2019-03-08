Sunshine and Showers

Teen remains in life-threatening condition after serious car crash

PUBLISHED: 18:14 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 20 May 2019

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage boy is still in a life-threatening condition, 36 hours after a car crash in Essex.

Officers were called to reports that a red Peugeot 207 convertible had left Harwich Road in the village of Great Bromley, near Colchester, shortly before 1.35am on May 19.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

The passenger in the car, an 18-year-old man from Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Following police questioning he was released under investigation.

Essex Police are still appealing for any witnesses who saw the red Peugeot before the accident.

Detectives believe the car's roof was down at the time.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident 115 of May 19.

Alternatively, email police directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he's mixing with Hollywood's finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen's Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First 'Ipswich in 60' trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

