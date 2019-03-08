Teen remains in life-threatening condition after serious car crash

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today

A teenage boy is still in a life-threatening condition, 36 hours after a car crash in Essex.

Officers were called to reports that a red Peugeot 207 convertible had left Harwich Road in the village of Great Bromley, near Colchester, shortly before 1.35am on May 19.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

The passenger in the car, an 18-year-old man from Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Following police questioning he was released under investigation.

Essex Police are still appealing for any witnesses who saw the red Peugeot before the accident.

Detectives believe the car's roof was down at the time.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident 115 of May 19.

Alternatively, email police directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.