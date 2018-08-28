Three released under investigation following crash that left boy, 13, in life-threatening condition

Three teenagers have been released under investigation following a crash that left a 13-year-old boy in a life-threatening condition.

In the early hours of January 29, a silver Volkswagen Golf which was carrying six teenagers crashed off the A134 in Great Horkesley.

A thirteen year old boy remains in a life threatening condition at Colchester General Hospital and two other boys, aged 13 and 17 also remain in the Hospital’s care.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17 and an 18-year-old man were all released under investigation.

Emergency services, including a volunteer Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service (SARS) doctor, were called to Nayland Road (A134) in Great Horkesley, near Colchester, just after 2.30am on Tuesday after reports that the car had left the road.

It is believed that the car may have been travelling from the direction of Leavenheath.

Nayland Road was closed from the junction between Boxted Church Road and Tog Lane and the junction of London Road for around ten hours while a crash investigation took place.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 2.22am with reports of a collision in Nayland Road, Great Horkesley.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), five ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and a volunteer doctor from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

“Four patients were taken to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment, one of which was in a critical condition.”

Essex Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them as a matter of urgency.