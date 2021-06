Published: 9:14 PM June 17, 2021

Matthew Deller has links to Braintree, Halstead and Dunmow. - Credit: Essex Police

Police have said they are "very concerned" for the welfare of 35-year-old Matthew Dellar from Harlow, who has been reported missing.

Essex Police said the 35-year-old was last heard from today and has links to Braintree, Halstead and Dunmow.

He is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build with light brown hair.

Anyone who knows where Matthew is should call 999.