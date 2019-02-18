Arrests after stolen car stopped in police sting

The stolen car was stopped in Colchester after a police sting. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A police pursuit involving a stolen car in Colchester ended in two people being arrested.

Essex Police’s Roads Policing Unit stopped the white Volkswagen Golf in a sting, which also reportedly involved the constabulary’s dog section.

Officers later Tweeted a photograph showing the VW Golf - which they said had been stolen from the Kent Police area - having apparently been involved in a collision with another vehicle, with the passenger front door wide open.

Tweeting about the incident on Friday, February 15, the Essex Roads Policing Unit team said: “Following a pursuit in Colchester involving RPU and @EPDogSection this vehicle was successfully stung by officers from @EP_GTRET and two suspects detained.

“The vehicle was stolen from @kentpoliceroads area and had been involved in other serious offences in Essex.”

