E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex Police arrest more than 200 drivers in December so far

PUBLISHED: 13:03 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 21 December 2019

219 arrests were made by Essex Roads Policing unit between December 1 and December 20 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

219 arrests were made by Essex Roads Policing unit between December 1 and December 20 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Traffic police in Essex have arrested a large number of suspected drink and drug drivers in the county - an average close to one every two hours this month.

The rate of arrests means there is a driver arrested in Essex on average every 125 minutes - just over two hours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe rate of arrests means there is a driver arrested in Essex on average every 125 minutes - just over two hours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the statistics revealed on December 20, the Essex Roads Policing unit revealed that 219 drivers have been arrested so far this month.

The number of arrests means there has been a driver arrested in Essex on average every 125 minutes.

The Essex Roads Policing Team tweeted to say: "So far in December we have arrested 83 drink drivers, 102 drug drivers and 34 [people who fail to provide samples].

"Total of 219 arrests, that's an average of 11.5 arrests per day or one every 125 minutes!"

The tweet did not clarify the arrests were the result of failed roadside tests or failed tests at police stations.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood risk today for some areas as more rain falls

One drone pilot managed to capture the state of the roads near Flowton from the air Picture: DAN772

Newmarket Nights announce another Friday night headliner

Alfie Boe performing at the Royal Albert Hall for The Queen's Birthday in 2018. He will be headlining Newmarket Nights in 2020 Picture: RAPH PH

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men bid to get back to winning ways as they face one of League One’s big guns

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Young carer achieves his ‘lifelong dream’ to go to Anfield - thanks to comedian Russell Howard

Blake Leonard and mum Libby had an emotional trip to Anfield, fulfilling a lifelong dream Picture: LIBBY LEONARD

Growing excitement over plans for new seaside attraction – see what people are saying

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists