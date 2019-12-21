Essex Police arrest more than 200 drivers in December so far

219 arrests were made by Essex Roads Policing unit between December 1 and December 20 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Traffic police in Essex have arrested a large number of suspected drink and drug drivers in the county - an average close to one every two hours this month.

In the statistics revealed on December 20, the Essex Roads Policing unit revealed that 219 drivers have been arrested so far this month.

The number of arrests means there has been a driver arrested in Essex on average every 125 minutes.

The Essex Roads Policing Team tweeted to say: "So far in December we have arrested 83 drink drivers, 102 drug drivers and 34 [people who fail to provide samples].

"Total of 219 arrests, that's an average of 11.5 arrests per day or one every 125 minutes!"

The tweet did not clarify the arrests were the result of failed roadside tests or failed tests at police stations.