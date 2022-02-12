Police concerned for welfare of missing 29-year-old

Essex Police officers are looking for Benjamin Allen who is missing from Colchester - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Colchester.

Benjamin Allen, 29, was reported missing shortly before 9.30am today, Saturday, February 12.

He was last seen wearing a white England rugby top, black shorts and a navy blue Gym Shark hoodie.

Officers believe he may be in a silver Ford Focus Zetec with the licence plate ending 'PZY'.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re concerned for his welfare and need to find him to make sure he’s OK."

Anyone who has seen him, is with him, or has any other information is asked to call 999 quoting incident 340 of February 12.