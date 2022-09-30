News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police launch appeal to help find missing 38-year-old man

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:58 AM September 30, 2022
Richard Burton has gone missing from Colchester

Richard Burton has gone missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing 38-year-old man.

Richard Burton was last seen in Colchester just before 6.30am today, September 30.

Essex Police said they are carrying out a "number of enquiries" in order to locate him but are asking for the public to assist in their search.

Richard is described as 6ft tall and of medium build.

When he went missing, he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue trousers and black shoes.

He was also wearing a chequered coat and a cross bag.

Anyone who has seen Richard or knows where he is should call 999 immediately and quote incident 161 on September 30.

Essex Police
Colchester News

