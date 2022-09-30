Police launch appeal to help find missing 38-year-old man

Richard Burton has gone missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing 38-year-old man.

Richard Burton was last seen in Colchester just before 6.30am today, September 30.

Essex Police said they are carrying out a "number of enquiries" in order to locate him but are asking for the public to assist in their search.

Richard is described as 6ft tall and of medium build.

When he went missing, he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue trousers and black shoes.

He was also wearing a chequered coat and a cross bag.

Anyone who has seen Richard or knows where he is should call 999 immediately and quote incident 161 on September 30.