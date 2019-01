Have you seen this Colchester man?

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing from his home in Colchester.

Michael Atkinson, 57 was last seen at 9.10am today, Thursday, January 31.

His family and Essex Police are concerned for his welfare.

Michael was last seen wearing black trousers, a black hoodie, black shoes and a long blue rain jacket.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Colchester Police Station on 101.