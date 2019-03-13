Have you seen missing 16-year-old Ethan Jervis from Colchester?

Police in Essex are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy from the Colchester area.

Ethan Jervis was last seen at around 1pm on Monday, March 4 and is believed to be in the Southend area of Essex,

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall and slim, with short straight blonde/brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey-coloured hooded top, jeans and had a small shoulder bag.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re concerned for his welfare and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.”

If you have seen Ethan or have any information about where he is call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1243 of March 4.