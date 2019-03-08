Have you seen missing 14-year-old Connor Whitworth from Mersea?

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Mersea.

Connor Whitworth was last seen in Tiptree on Friday, March 15, at around 11am.

Police also have a reported sighting of him in Colchester the following day.

A police spokesman said officers have been working over the weekend to trace Connor but now need the public’s help to locate him.

They said: “We are really worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s okay.”

Connor is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He has short, dark hair and his left ear is pierced.

He was last seen wearing a black puffed jacket, a grey jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information relating to Connor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colchester Local Policing Team on 101.