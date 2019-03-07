Sunshine and Showers

Car crashes into multiple vehicles in Braintree after failing to stop for police

07 March, 2019 - 12:56
Officers are searching for two men after a car crashed into multiple vehicles in Railway Street in Braintree after failing to stop for police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Officers are searching for two men after a car crashed into multiple vehicles in Railway Street in Braintree after failing to stop for police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police are searching for two men after a car failed to stop for officers before crashing into up to six vehicles in Braintree.

Officers from Essex Police attempted to stop a blue Mazda 6 in Railway Street at around 5.10pm on Wednesday, March 6.

The car then drove off and collided with up to six other vehicles.

The occupants, two men, then ran off and were later spotted climbing over nearby gardens.

Police are still searching for the pair.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt and a man went to hospital for precautionary checks.”

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident or who has dash cam footage.

Contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 916 of 06/03 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

