Police urgently searching for Colchester man

Halwest Muradi is wanted by Essex Police

Essex Police are searching for a man from Colchester in connection with breaching his bail conditions.

Halwest Muradi has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and had been bailed until his next court date.

He had previously appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 31 and had been issued bail instructions by the CPS.

Essex Police has since received intelligence to suggest that one his of bail conditions, which requires him to remain at his home address between certain times, has been breached.

Muradi is described as 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. He has short, dark straight hair and is of Iranian descent.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, said: "It's of the utmost importance that we find Halwest Muradi and speak to him about this alleged breach. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call us immediately.

"We believe he may have links to Kent and Swansea, but he could still be in the county and we would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to reach out to us.

"You can call the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate on 101 and quote Operation Oslo, email us on scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk, or speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website."