Roads are not racetracks, police warn after planned ‘car cruises’

06 November, 2018 - 05:14
Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers taking part in so-called “car cruises” have been warned their vehicles will be seized if they use public roads as racetracks.

Essex Police put a dispersal order in place in areas of Chelmsford from Friday, November 2 at 6pm to Sunday, November 4 at 6am following concerns there would be anti-social behaviour, including loud music and dangerous and erratic driving.

Ahead of more expected events in the county this week, officers from Essex Police’s Southern Roads Unit Tweeted to say it had “experienced road policing officers ready to deal with anyone crossing the line”.

They also shared posters with a list of dos and don’ts for those taking part in any events, which asks drivers not to rev their engines, play loud music, shout and use bad language.

It also asks people to turn engines and headlights off when they park up and “show consideration to residents by keeping the volume and bass on your audio equipment down to a reasonable level, particularly after 10.30pm”.

The Tweet added: “Let me be clear, we are not anti-car enthusiasts.

“We are anti-reckless/selfish drivers.

“If you park in an sensible place in legal cars with landowners’ consent where appropriate and show respect to the local community then we WILL leave you be (or perhaps come and admire your cars).

“However if you think you can use public roads as racetracks, act in an anti-social manner disturbing residents or commit offences which risk other road users then we WILL deal with you robustly, we WILL contact insurance companies and we WILL issue sec 59 warnings and seize cars.”

Under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002, police have the power - without giving any warning - to seize a vehicle that is being driven carelessly or in an anti-social manner.

Officers can also serve noise abatement notices which can result in a fine of up to £5,000 if the person does not comply.

Essex Police has said it is “cracking down on illegal loud exhausts” in response to neighbourhood concerns, saying they “often disturb the sleep of local residents”.

Its dos and don’ts poster on Twitter adds: “We recognise and support your legal right to assemble in public areas and socialise with friends.

“However this must be balanced with not placing other road users in danger and the right local residents have to enjoy some peace and quiet in their towns.

“If you act and drive in a reasonable manner, in a safe legal car, showing respect to the local community, then you will not be stopped any more than other drivers.”

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

27 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

‘Shocked’ McDonald’s customer quoted £645 for broken tooth blames ‘foreign object’ inside burger

51 minutes ago Greta Levy
William Johnson, who claims he lost a tooth biting into a McDonald's burger

A man claims he lost a tooth after biting into a McDonald’s burger, only to find a “foreign object” was wedged between the two buns.

Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

11:57 Michael Steward
Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

11:38 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

11:19 Michael Steward
Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

£3million pay-out for child after ‘mistakes’ made during birth at West Suffolk Hospital

11:05 staff reporter
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after “mistakes” by medics during his birth at a Bury St Edmunds hospital will receive millions in NHS damages.

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

