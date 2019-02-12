Partly Cloudy

CCTV released following theft of cash at ASDA store in Harwich

PUBLISHED: 12:11 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 16 February 2019

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft at ASDA in Harwich Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the theft of cash from ASDA in Harwich.

According to a police spokesman, a woman had used the self service tills in the shop, in Main Street, at around 9am on Monday, January 21.

She had requested cash but walked off, forgetting the money.

She returned a little later to find the money had gone, so reported it to an ASDA staff member who called the police.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Harwich police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

