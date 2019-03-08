Partly Cloudy

Road closed over concerns for woman's safety

PUBLISHED: 12:03 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 21 July 2019

Police have closed Vineyard Street in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police have closed Vineyard Street in Colchester over concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The road is currently shut while Essex Police officers attempt to engage with the woman.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 9.20am today.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a disturbance at an address on Vineyard Street in Colchester.

"We were contacted around 9.20am this morning, Sunday 21 July, with concerns for the welfare of a woman at the property.

"Officers are attempting to engage with the woman.

"The road has been temporarily closed and we ask that members of the public avoid the road to help ensure the situation comes to a safe conclusion."

It is not clear yet when the road will re-open again.

People are being asked to avoid the area while police work at the scene.

