Hero police officer who found distressed missing teenager is praised

Harwich Special Constable Jack Tuck helped to find a distressed teenager. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A heroic Special Constable has been praised for finding a missing teenager and returning her home safely to her family.

SC Jack Tuck was said to have done “very well in a concerning situation” on duty in Harwich when he was called to reports of a distressed teenager with autism.

Arriving at Thorpe-le-Soken railway station with his colleague Pc Kirsty Lucas on Monday, February 18, he found the teenager - who had recently been reported missing - upset and confused about where she needed to go.

But SC Tuck quickly built a rapport with the young girl and managed to find out that she had lost her way whilst travelling to see a friend.

After making sure she was okay, Jack and Kirsty drove her home to her parents.

Pc Lucas, who is one of Essex Police’s Special Constable trainers, said: “Jack was actually being reviewed to see if he was suitable to qualify for his Independent Patrol Status as a Special.

“He did very well during a concerning situation and was able to make sure the teenager was okay.”

SC Tuck, who is part of the Clacton Local Policing Team, said: “Being a Special is a unique volunteering opportunity.

“This is just one example when we’re able to help keep people safe.

“The situation was distressing for the teenager so I’m pleased I was able to return her home safely.”

Those interested in becoming a Special Constable should visit www.essex.police.uk/specials