Hero police officer who found distressed missing teenager is praised

22 February, 2019 - 13:25
Harwich Special Constable Jack Tuck helped to find a distressed teenager. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Harwich Special Constable Jack Tuck helped to find a distressed teenager. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A heroic Special Constable has been praised for finding a missing teenager and returning her home safely to her family.

SC Jack Tuck was said to have done “very well in a concerning situation” on duty in Harwich when he was called to reports of a distressed teenager with autism.

Arriving at Thorpe-le-Soken railway station with his colleague Pc Kirsty Lucas on Monday, February 18, he found the teenager - who had recently been reported missing - upset and confused about where she needed to go.

But SC Tuck quickly built a rapport with the young girl and managed to find out that she had lost her way whilst travelling to see a friend.

After making sure she was okay, Jack and Kirsty drove her home to her parents.

Pc Lucas, who is one of Essex Police’s Special Constable trainers, said: “Jack was actually being reviewed to see if he was suitable to qualify for his Independent Patrol Status as a Special.

“He did very well during a concerning situation and was able to make sure the teenager was okay.”

SC Tuck, who is part of the Clacton Local Policing Team, said: “Being a Special is a unique volunteering opportunity.

“This is just one example when we’re able to help keep people safe.

“The situation was distressing for the teenager so I’m pleased I was able to return her home safely.”

Those interested in becoming a Special Constable should visit www.essex.police.uk/specials

Bury St Edmunds hospital is top in the country for hip fracture care

Left to right: Lisa Andrews, advanced nurse practitioner, Trixie Douglas, trauma nurse practitioner, Mr Samuel Parsons, clinical lead for hip fractures, Helen Dockerill, orthopaedic physiotherapist, and Kasia Bojarska, orthopaedic data and information officer. Just some of the multidisciplinary staff team involved in hip fracture treatment and care, including doctors, specialist nurses, trauma practitioners, and orthopaedic, elderly medicine, and rehabilitation teams Picture: WSHFT

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan and 12-year-old Isabella Gul from Harwich?

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan (left) and 12-year-old Isabella Gul (right) from Harwich Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Hero police officer who found distressed missing teenager is praised

Harwich Special Constable Jack Tuck helped to find a distressed teenager. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Council magazines funded by taxpayer ‘electioneering’ and ‘Tory propaganda’ opposition groups claim

The Your Council magazines issued by Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils. Picture: JASON NOBLE
