Volunteer police officers arrest four following knife point robberies

PUBLISHED: 12:07 25 February 2019

Volunteer police officers arrested four people following knifepoint robberies in Witham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two volunteer police officers have arrested four teenagers following a number of knifepoint robberies in Witham.

The two officers, Special Sergeant Kellie Draper and Special Constable Mike Fraser, were volunteering in the Braintree area on February 24 when they received reports of three incidents in Bridge Street, Witham. During two of those incidents, the victim was threatened with a knife.

The pair searched the area and arrested four teenagers from Braintree - one aged 15, one aged 16 and two 17 year olds, on suspicion of robbery.

The four teenagers currently remain in custody.

The special constables have the same policing powers and uniform as paid police officers. They are part of a team of 40 special constables that regularly volunteer their time in the Braintree and Uttlesford district to help keep you safe.

Essex Police would like to remind residents that they could volunteer to help the local police service at by becoming special constables.

