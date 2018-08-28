Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clacton man sentenced for child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 20:53 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:53 26 November 2018

Adrian Simcock, 33, of Wellesley Road in Clacton, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Adrian Simcock, 33, of Wellesley Road in Clacton, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Clacton man was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order after engaging in sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a child under 16 years of age.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Essex Police launched an investigation into Adrian Simcock, 33, of Wellesley Road in Clacton, after receiving information that he was attempting to engage in sexual conversation with young children online.

Simcock asked what he believed to be underage children to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves.

Essex Police launched an investigation and executed a warrant at the address in Clacton he was living in at the time on November 30 in 2017, arrested Simcock and seized a haul of equipment including mobile phones, tablets and a USB stick.

The equipment was forensically examined and found to contain chats between Simcock and individuals identifying themselves as children aged 12, 13, 14 and 15.

All of the conversations were of a sexual nature and involved Simcock asking for sexually explicit photos as well as sending indecent images of himself.

Following the sentencing investigating officer Sgt Clair Ward said: “There is no doubt that from the conversations found on Simcock’s devices that he believed he was communicating with children as young as 12 and that conversation was of a sexually explicit nature.

“The actions of Essex Police ensured no young people were exposed to Simcock’s harmful behaviour.

“Nothing is more important than protecting our children and Essex Police has and will continue to proactively target those grooming young children online or viewing, downloading or making indecent images of children.

“If you are committing this crime we will knock on your door and we will put you before the courts.”

Simcock was charged and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to five counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of making an indecent photography of a child and a further charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He was given a six-month suspended sentence, a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, made to complete a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

He was also given 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £115 victim surcharge at a hearing at the court on Thursday November 22, 2018.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

26 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A Suffolk tractor driver who died after he was crushed by a piece of farm machinery had not followed safety guidelines, an inquest has heard.

Clacton man sentenced for child sex offences

20:53 Jake Foxford
Adrian Simcock, 33, of Wellesley Road in Clacton, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Clacton man was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order after engaging in sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a child under 16 years of age.

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Controversial plans for 100 homes in Melton likened to “cheese wedges” by critics have been refused planning permission in the latest twist of the long-running saga.

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

19:30 Adam Howlett
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

19:10 Will Jefford
The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Most read

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24