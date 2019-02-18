Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘I only used three days ago,’ says driver who tested positive for cannabis

18 February, 2019 - 12:35
The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

A traffic officer has bemoaned an excuse from a driver who tested positive for cannabis, who is said to have told police: “I only used three days ago officer.”

Pc Nathan Bright, from the Stanway Roads Policing Unit at Essex Police, Tweeted that he had assisted with the stop of the vehicle in Colchester on the evening of Friday, February 15.

He reported how the driver failed the drug wipe test, given to motorists at the side of the road to check whether they are driving under the influence of any illegal substances, before being given the excuse.

He also said it was the driver’s second arrest in a fortnight for drug-driving.

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone who sees suspected drink or drug-driving should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Fans on the terraces go wild as Will Keane wheels away, after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Could Jewson site in Ipswich become housing?

The Jewson builders supplies, kitchen and bathroom centre in Greyfriars Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Drivers are warned of overnight road closures in Suffolk and Essex this week

Roadworks are planned in the area over the next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis speaks... Five weeks and counting and bring on King’s Lynn...

Chris Louis

Tractor Girls bulldoze Brantham to reach semi-finals

Ipswich Town players celebrate one of their fourteen goals against Brantham in the Suffolk Womens Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists