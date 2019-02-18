‘I only used three days ago,’ says driver who tested positive for cannabis

A traffic officer has bemoaned an excuse from a driver who tested positive for cannabis, who is said to have told police: “I only used three days ago officer.”

Pc Nathan Bright, from the Stanway Roads Policing Unit at Essex Police, Tweeted that he had assisted with the stop of the vehicle in Colchester on the evening of Friday, February 15.

He reported how the driver failed the drug wipe test, given to motorists at the side of the road to check whether they are driving under the influence of any illegal substances, before being given the excuse.

He also said it was the driver’s second arrest in a fortnight for drug-driving.

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone who sees suspected drink or drug-driving should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.