Driver with ‘excessively tinted windows’ stopped by police

This Volkswagen driver was stopped for an excessive tint to his windows - officers shed some light on the law for them Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

One Colchester driver was deemed too shady for Essex Police’s road safety team - after being spotted with too much tint on their Volkswagen’s windows.

Essex Roads Policing officers were in action on February 1 when they pulled over one motorist in Colchester for an unusual road offence.

The driver of the black Volkswagen may not have known it at the time, but their windows were too dark for road users in the UK.

When the unit tweeted about the stop, the car can be seen with tinted windows in the rear window and back seat windows but it is not clear whether the rest were too dark.

The driver removed the tint from the windows and left the scene.

The unit tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Colchester for excessively tinted windows.

“Advice given to the driver and tints removed. Do you know what the legal limit should be for your driver and passenger windows?”

Drivers must allow at least 70% of the light through all their windows to abide by the law.