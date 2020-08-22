Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found in the search for a missing man Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Lay, 65, was reported missing from Harwich last week.

He was last seen in the Marine Parade area of the town in the morning of Friday, August 14.

Essex Police have now suspended their search after a man’s body was found in Brentwood on Friday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place but Mr Lay’s family have been notified.