Teenager attacked with irritating liquid in Essex

A teenager was attacked with an unknown liquid in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, on March 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager was attacked with an unknown liquid in the early hours of a Sunday morning in Essex.

Detectives in Chelmsford are investigating the incident after reports of a young woman being attacked in the town , south of Chelmsford, between Treebeard Copse and The Withwindle.

Officers were called about 2.50am on March 9 to reports that a woman, aged in her late teens, was injured.

She was reportedly sprayed in the face with a liquid which appeared to irritate her eyes and face, but did not cause serious injuries.

She was given medical advice at the scene but did not go to hospital for further treatment.

It is believed the attack occurred between 2am and 2.30am that morning and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/37597/19 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.