Police confirm they will review Simon Dobbin attack case after his tragic death

Essex Police have confirmed they will be reviewing the case of Simon Dobbin following his death on Wednesday morning.

Mr Dobbin was set upon by a group of hooligans after watching his team, Cambridge United, play away at Southend United on March 21, 2015.

It was confirmed by Mr Dobbin’s family on Wednesday afternoon that he had died in his family home in Mildenhall, five years after the attack.

His wife Nicole Dobbin paid tribute to him on Facebook describing him as her “poor gentle giant”.

A total of 12 men were jailed in July 2017 for the attack on Mr Dobbin but the last remaining man was released on February 5 this year.

At the time, nine of the men were convicted of violent disorder with three more convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

However, Essex Police have now indicated that it will be reviewing Mr Dobbin’s case.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings of Essex Police said: “Our thoughts go to Simon’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We will review the initial investigation to establish whether we need to take any further action.”

Mr Dobbin’s story became well known publically after the family featured on DIY SOS.

The episode was recorded in November 2017 and aired in January 2019.

Presenter Nick Knowles paid tribute to Mr Dobbin on Twitter.

“Very sad news,” said Mr Knowles.

“His family put everything aside to care for him. Our sympathies are with them.”

