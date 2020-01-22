Police attend incident outside Colchester Hospital
PUBLISHED: 15:35 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 22 January 2020
Essex Police briefly blocked the main road into Colchester Hospital while dealing with an incident.
A spokeswoman for Essex Police confirmed officers were at the scene after receiving reports concerning the safety of a woman.
Buses were diverted away from the hospital via Northern Approach Road, with tailbacks stretching as far as Mill Road and the A134.
The spokeswoman said a woman is now in the care of health professionals.
The road reopened shortly after 3.30pm.
