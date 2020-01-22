E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police attend incident outside Colchester Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:35 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 22 January 2020

Essex Police have been attending an incident in Turner Road, outside Colchester Hospital Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police briefly blocked the main road into Colchester Hospital while dealing with an incident.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police confirmed officers were at the scene after receiving reports concerning the safety of a woman.

Buses were diverted away from the hospital via Northern Approach Road, with tailbacks stretching as far as Mill Road and the A134.

The spokeswoman said a woman is now in the care of health professionals.

The road reopened shortly after 3.30pm.

