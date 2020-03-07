Car spins into ditch after crash on major road

The crash happened at Elmstead Market in the ealry hours of Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A major road closed as two vehicles were left wrecked after a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Roads Policing Unit posted the pictures of the crash on Twitter, which happened at around 1am on the A133 at Elmstead Market.

You may also want to watch:

Both vehicles were left destroyed as a result of the collision, which saw one driver spin off the carriageway into a roadside ditch.

The conditions of the drivers is not currently known at this time.

Police closed the road at the junction with Tye Road to clear the debris from the wreckage.