E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car spins into ditch after crash on major road

PUBLISHED: 07:13 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 07 March 2020

The crash happened at Elmstead Market in the ealry hours of Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened at Elmstead Market in the ealry hours of Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A major road closed as two vehicles were left wrecked after a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Essex Roads Policing Unit posted the pictures of the crash on Twitter, which happened at around 1am on the A133 at Elmstead Market.

You may also want to watch:

Both vehicles were left destroyed as a result of the collision, which saw one driver spin off the carriageway into a roadside ditch.

The conditions of the drivers is not currently known at this time.

Police closed the road at the junction with Tye Road to clear the debris from the wreckage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Families warned about living on holiday park in breach of regulations

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car spins into ditch after crash on major road

The crash happened at Elmstead Market in the ealry hours of Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I get the frustrations... but the guys need some help on the pitch’ - Lambert urges fans to get behind his players

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has urged supporters to get behind his side this weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Wife stabbed unfaithful husband with vegetable knife after affair

A 66-year-old woman from Sudbury has been spared prison time after stabbing her husband with a vegetable knife Picture: ARCHANT

Catalytic converter stolen while owner left vehicle in car park

The theft happened on level one of the Crown Street car park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN
Drive 24