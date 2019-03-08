'We don't go round punching people because they believe in different politics to us,' says election candidate attacked for her political beliefs

Conservative council election candidate Carla Hales was reportedly assaulted in the Bourne Mill area of Colchester. Picture: CARLA HALES Archant

A candidate brutally attacked for her political beliefs has spoken movingly about the right to stand for what she believes in after losing her contest.

Carla Hales, standing in her first election, was found to have sustained heavy bruising after being punched several times on the campaign trail.

She was approached from behind by a man at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 24 in Bourne Road, Colchester who is said to have verbally abused her for her political allegiance.

She lost her battle to win New Town and Christchurch Ward against Liberal Democrat Nick Cope.

But speaking after her loss, she said: “I have friends who are of all political persuasions, I'm sure we all do.

“We don't go around hitting, thumping, punching people because they believe in different politics to us.

“I came into this election with absolutely no expectations whatsoever, I'm just proud to stand on up on the stage tonight and represent New Town.”

Police have now released a description of the man they are looking for in connection with an attack on a Conservative candidate in this year's local elections.

They have described him as being aged between 20 and 30, potentially more than 6ft tall, with dark hair and of Asian or Mediterranean descent.

He is said to have been wearing a black quilted jacket that reached his knees, with dark-coloured skinny jeans and white trainers, as well as a black cap with a green trim.