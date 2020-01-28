E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

PUBLISHED: 10:44 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 28 January 2020

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police have provisionally identified the remains of a man found near Sudbury as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who was reported missing in July 2007.

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHuman remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Clothes and personal items belonging to Mr Sparks were found with the remains on land off Middleton Road last Wednesday.

In a tribute to Jeremy, his family wrote: "Jeremy (Jem) always thought the world of us (his family). He was also liked and respected by everyone he met.

"It was distressing for all when he went missing in July 2007 as Jem had kept in regular contact by letters and cards with us all until that time.

"When communication ceased we all became very concerned and carried out extensive local searches and enquiries, but to no avail.

Land off Middleton Road Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDLand off Middleton Road Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"With no information or answers we believed Jem to have passed away.

"The current situation is difficult for us all due to the discovery of his remains, but we feel that at last we are moving towards closure.

They added: "We ask that our privacy is respected during this emotional time."

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area with forensic officers spotted searching a nearby farm.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place on January 27, and police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Formal identification is yet to take place and will be confirmed through dental records.

Perry Willings, owner of Middleton Garage, said on Friday: "I was told a human skull had been found at the entrance of the farm.

"It was quite surprising to hear that and there were a fair number of police officers called.

"Apparently it had been there for a very long time."

