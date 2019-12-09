Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a burglary
PUBLISHED: 07:36 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 09 December 2019
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Essex.
A house on Thorpe Road, Clacton, was targeted between 8.15am and 8.45am on Saturday, November 30.
Officers believe a man parked up in Lymington Road and waited for the victim, who is in her 70s, to leave the property, before forcing entry.
A messy search was conducted but nothing is believed to have been stolen.
Anyone with information about this man's identity, or the incident itself, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/189568/19.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
