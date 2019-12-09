E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a burglary

PUBLISHED: 07:36 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 09 December 2019

Do you recognise this man? Essex Police would like to speak to him Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Do you recognise this man? Essex Police would like to speak to him Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Essex.

A house on Thorpe Road, Clacton, was targeted between 8.15am and 8.45am on Saturday, November 30.

You may also want to watch:

Officers believe a man parked up in Lymington Road and waited for the victim, who is in her 70s, to leave the property, before forcing entry.

A messy search was conducted but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone with information about this man's identity, or the incident itself, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/189568/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Take a look inside this stunning pavilion glass house

This stunning home in Reydon near Southwold has a guide price of �950,000 Picture: FOTOFRANCH

‘I don’t think they’re gonna call me back and play me... I’d like to stay’ - Bialkowski on his Millwall loan

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum warns shoppers after being hit with parking fine at Ipswich retail park

Unwanted Christmas post - Emma Bangay was unaware of the new parking restrictions at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Laura Hutton, of Bury St Edmunds, with her son Kylan Downey who caught scarlet fever Picture: LAURA HUTTON

Take a look inside this stunning pavilion glass house

This stunning home in Reydon near Southwold has a guide price of �950,000 Picture: FOTOFRANCH

‘I don’t think they’re gonna call me back and play me... I’d like to stay’ - Bialkowski on his Millwall loan

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Campaigners unite in calling for a ‘pause’ before ‘onslaught’ of energy projects ‘devastates’ region

Speakers and campaigners at the Suffolk 'Energy Coast' meeting at Aldeburgh Cinema Picture: GARY WAPLE

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a burglary

Do you recognise this man? Essex Police would like to speak to him Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fram Farmers Group sees record turnover – but profits fall by more than a quarter

Fram Farmers trials day in Earl Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drivers warned of six weeks of roadwork chaos

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Firefighters tackle chip pan blaze at Essex home

Firefighters tackled a chip pan blaze at a home in Essex Picture PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists