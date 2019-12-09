Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a burglary

Do you recognise this man? Essex Police would like to speak to him Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A house on Thorpe Road, Clacton, was targeted between 8.15am and 8.45am on Saturday, November 30.

You may also want to watch:

Officers believe a man parked up in Lymington Road and waited for the victim, who is in her 70s, to leave the property, before forcing entry.

A messy search was conducted but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Anyone with information about this man's identity, or the incident itself, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/189568/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.