Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

24 November, 2018 - 20:04
Police have warned of a ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in Colchester following the sudden death of a 22-year-old man this morning.

Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were taken to hospital at around 2.50am today, Saturday, November 24, after becoming ill at a birthday party in Egerton Green Road.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, the man died and his death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

“We are continuing to support his family during this difficult time.”

The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police say there were a number of other people at the address and that they are helping officers with the investigation.

A 20-year-old man from Elmstead and a 35-year-old man from Colchester were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, of Colchester CID, said: “We are concerned there may be a potentially dangerous batch of drugs being sold in the area which pose a direct threat to the safety of those who’ve bought them and are using them.

“We understand members of a birthday party were out drinking in the Shrub End area of Colchester yesterday, at some point during the evening cocaine was purchased and taken by some people at the party.

“I have concerns for the safety of anyone whom may have bought cocaine in Colchester or surrounding areas in the last 24 hours or so, and would appeal to you not to take it.

If you have taken any drugs and start to feel unwell please seek medical attention.”

“Please dispose of your drugs in a safe manner, or better still, tell us where you purchased them, so we can find those responsible and remove these drugs from circulation.

“Please call us to help get these drugs of our streets.

“Anyone with any concerns or information call Colchester CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

