Man suffers eye injury and has phone stolen in late-night attack

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered an eye injury and had his personal belongings stolen in a late-night attack in Harwich.

Essex Police said the incident happened at around 12.50am on Monday, April 6 in an alley between Long Meadows and Dean Close.

The victim, in his 40s, said he had been assaulted by two men and a woman.

He also alleged the suspects stole his bank card, phone, and keys.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area, is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/50928/20.