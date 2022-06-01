Essex honours recipients 'overwhelmed' by recognition

George Johnson and Sandra Colston are two recipients of honours in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours. - Credit: George Johnson / Funky Voices

Recipients of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours from Essex say they are "overwhelmed", "touched" and "extremely pleased" by their nominations.

MBEs (Member of the British Empire) and BEMs (British Empire Medal) have been awarded to a variety of people from across north Essex.

MBEs

Sandra Colston, from Colchester, has been awarded an MBE for services to music, charity and the community in East Anglia through her work as musical director at the Funky Voices Community Choir.

She said she was "shocked, surprised and extremely pleased" by the honour, and added: “It’s a massive surprise, I feel very touched that I’ve been nominated by members of my choir and outside of it.

“It’s for the choir as well because it’s a two-way relationship. They spur me on.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I kept reading the letter over and over and phoned my mum and dad. I tried to let it sink in, but I don’t think it has still.”

Sandra Colston has been handed an MBE for her services to music, to charity and to the community in East Anglia. - Credit: Funky Voices

Melissa Dark, from Manningtree, casualty bureau manager and disaster victim identification coordinator, at the City of London Police, also received an MBE for services to policing.

She helped to organise casualty bureaus for the Westminster Bridge attack, the Manchester Arena bombing, the London Bridge attack and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Robert Lodge, from Weeley Heath, vice chairman and trustee of the Red Cypher Charity also received an MBE for services to veterans and their families.

Cherry McKean, from Earls Colne, has received an MBE for services to the community during Covid-19.

BEMs

Brenda Ellis, from Clacton-on-Sea, chairwoman of the Community Voluntary Services Tendring, has received a BEM for her services to the community.

She said: “When I got the letter about the BEM I felt completely embarrassed about it. There are so many people that do a great job who are out there working hard and supporting the community, that I considered turning it down – it was such a shock.

“To me, it’s about what Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) does and the other organisations I’m a part of. If this award brings attention to the work undertaken by local charities and can enhance what they do then this is great.”

Brenda Ellis has been handed her BEM for her services to the community in Clacton on Sea. - Credit: CVST

George Johnson, from Colchester, has also received a BEM for his work in the community, particularly during Covid-19, and said he is "honoured and humbled" by the award.

He added: "The work over the Covid-19 period, alongside the other work I continue to do with Scouts and the Knights of Saint Columba, was a wonderful example of the community pulling together.

"Without the support of my fantastic wife, the local charities and the other volunteers I worked with and for, none of it would have been possible.”

George Johnson has received a BEM for his work in the community in Colchester, particularly during Covid-19. - Credit: George Johnson

Sonia Grantham, from St Osyth, has been handed her BEM for services to the St Osyth community and said she is "overwhelmed" by the honour. She added: “I had a letter, it was simple, it said on Her Majesty's service, urgent, personal, cabinet office.

"What do you think when you see something like that? I thought 'Oh good grief, what have I done'.

“Then you open it and realise you’re going to be recommended for an honour. It’s an overwhelming feeling and one of sheer surprise, particularly as it’s in recognition of my contribution to the people of St Osyth.”

Sonia Grantham has received her BEM for her services to the St Osyth community. - Credit: Neil Williams

Julia Prigg, a station adoption volunteer for Greater Anglia from Manningtree has been awarded a BEM for her services to community rail in Wrabness, Essex.

Sudath Dias, special superintendent for Essex Police, from Colchester, has also been given a BEM for services to policing.

Linda Dumbrell, a Waitrose community matters champion from Colchester has been awarded the honour for her services to the community.

Christine Lucock, also from Colchester, has been handed a BEM for her services to the community in Great Tey.