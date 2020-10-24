Road closed near Clacton after single-vehicle crash

St Osyth Road is closed this morning at Little Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex road has been closed this morning following a single-vehicle crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

St Osyth Road, in Little Clacton, near Clacton-on-Sea, was shut to traffic around 5.45am, and currently remains closed.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.