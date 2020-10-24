Road closed near Clacton after single-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 08:29 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 24 October 2020
An Essex road has been closed this morning following a single-vehicle crash.
St Osyth Road, in Little Clacton, near Clacton-on-Sea, was shut to traffic around 5.45am, and currently remains closed.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
