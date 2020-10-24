E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road closed near Clacton after single-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 08:29 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 24 October 2020

St Osyth Road is closed this morning at Little Clacton Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex road has been closed this morning following a single-vehicle crash.

St Osyth Road, in Little Clacton, near Clacton-on-Sea, was shut to traffic around 5.45am, and currently remains closed.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Road closed near Clacton after single-vehicle crash

