‘Most days we arrest drink or drug-drivers,’ police reveal as reckless motorists flout law

22 February, 2019 - 12:12
The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Traffic officers have bemoaned how they are forced to take action to arrest reckless drink and drug-drivers “most days”.

The complaint from the Essex Roads Policing Unit came after officers made their latest arrest for drug-driving when they stopped a maroon Volvo on Thursday, February 21 in Westcliff.

On that occasion police said the vehicle “caught our eye” because it did not have an MOT, before the driver tested positive for drugs following a drug wipe test.

On the unit’s Twitter page, officers added: “Most days we arrest drink or drug drivers.

“We know how important this is - it keeps you safe.”

Essex Police has previously warned of a “frightening” rise in drink and drug-driving.

For example, during its 2018 drink and drug-driving Christmas campaign officers arrested an average of 10 people a day.

In total 313 people were arrested in December, more than double the same period the previous year.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing for Essex Police, said at the time: “What is particularly scary is that it seems people are taking a chance because they think they can get away with it.”

November last year also saw more people arrested on suspicion of drug-driving than drink-driving for the first time.

Mr Pipe added: “I don’t think people are quite grasping the full extent of the danger drug-driving poses.

“Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit has seen a rise in the number of incidents where someone has been killed or seriously injured where drugs are a factor.

“And we also have evidence that drug-driving is linked to more serious criminal activity.”

