Colchester roofer facing jail sentence for attack

PUBLISHED: 09:31 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 13 March 2019

Colchester roofer Sheldon McKay has been warned he faces a jail sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Colchester roofer Sheldon McKay has been warned he faces a jail sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester roofer who punched a man in the face breaking his jaw in two places has been warned he is facing an immediate prison sentence when he is sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 12) was Sheldon McKay, 23, of Ridgewell Way, Colchester, who admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Joshua Briggs on February 25 2017.

He also admitted threatening to take revenge on May 8 last year by threatening to stab in Mr Briggs because he believed he had assisted in a police investigation.

Adjourning sentence until March 21 for a pre-sentence report Judge Rupert Overbury told McKay he had admitted two serious offences and had broken Mr Briggs’ jaw in two places.

He warned him not to leave court thinking he was going to be sentenced to anything but an immediate prison sentence.

Adam Budworth for McKay said his client was a roofer and had work.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

