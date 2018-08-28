Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

500 people homeless in Colchester this winter

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 November 2018

Rough sleeping and homeless families are both problems in Colchester Picture: THINKSTOCK

Rough sleeping and homeless families are both problems in Colchester Picture: THINKSTOCK

saints4757

More than 500 people are homeless in Colchester as the borough council carries out its annual count of rough sleepers in the town.

Colchester is behind Basildon and Chelmsford for districts with the highest rates of homelessness in Essex Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILColchester is behind Basildon and Chelmsford for districts with the highest rates of homelessness in Essex Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Homeless charity Shelter revealed that there was 20 individuals sleeping on the streets across the borough of Colchester and 490 people in temporary accommodation such as bed and breakfasts or staying temporarily with friends.

It means that one in 373 people in the town are homeless.

Colchester council conducted their rough sleeper count on November 23 – searching the areas of the district there are reports of rough sleepers to identify the extent of the problem.

A council spokesman said: “Council volunteers, partner agencies working in housing and Colchester Borough Homes carried out the count and worked to help those sleeping rough in the borough with by directing them to the services that will support them.

“Colchester Borough Homes employs a rough sleeper co-ordinator which has enabled us to significantly improve our knowledge about and engagement with rough sleepers, getting positive outcomes for those with complex problems.

“The have an emphasis on engaging early with new rough sleepers - preventing their second night on the street offering pathways into accommodation and, for long-term entrenched rough sleepers, a solution that works for them.”

Colchester has the highest rate of homelessness in districts in north Essex and east Suffolk, however both Chelmsford and Basildon have even higher rates, with one in 214 and one in 162 people homeless respectively.

By comparison, the most urban districts in Suffolk are lower - St Edmundsbury has one in 749 people, Ipswich has one in 877 people and Waveney has one in 1,223 people.

The number of homeless people in the East of England has dropped by 4% since 2017, in contrast to the 4% increase across Britain.

Shelter’s analysis of the most recent data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The charity has described the scale of homelessness across the country as “unforgivable”, saying action needs to be taken ahead of the winter months.

The chief executive of Shelter, Polly Neate, said: “These new figures show that homelessness is having a devastating impact on the lives of people right across the country.

“Due to the perfect storm of spiralling rents, welfare cuts and a total lack of social housing, record numbers of people are sleeping out on the streets or stuck in the cramped confines of a hostel room.

“We desperately need action now to change tomorrow for the hundreds of thousands whose lives will be blighted by homelessness this winter.”

The Secretary of State for Communities, James Brokenshire, said: “No one should be left without a roof over their head, which is why we are determined to end rough sleeping and respond to the causes of homelessness.

“We are investing more than £1.2 billion to tackle all forms of homelessness and a new law requires councils to support people sooner to help prevent them becoming homeless in the first place.

“Our rough sleeping strategy, support for councils and those working on the front line are helping to get people off the street and into accommodation as we enter the colder winter months.”

He said the Government’s £9billion Affordable Homes Programme was ensuring that local authorities had the support they needed to build more council homes.

Mr Brokenshire added: “But we know that there is more that we need to do and we’re committed to working with Shelter and others to make a positive difference on this important issue.”

Topic Tags:

Teenage boy still missing

13 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Brook? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who went missing from his Mildenhall home yesterday still has not been found.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

500 people homeless in Colchester this winter

05:30 Jake Foxford
Rough sleeping and homeless families are both problems in Colchester Picture: THINKSTOCK

More than 500 people are homeless in Colchester as the borough council carries out its annual count of rough sleepers in the town.

‘The need is definitely there:’ Busy start for new winter homelessness initiative

37 minutes ago Mark Boggis
Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer. Picture: Julian Claxton

A winter weather homeless provision has been “very, very busy” in the first few weeks of a new initiative.

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Yesterday, 20:04 Adam Howlett
Police in Essex have warned of a dangerous batch of cocaine following ther death of a man in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Police have warned of a ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in Colchester following the sudden death of a 22-year-old man this morning.

Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

Most read

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have warned of a dangerous batch of cocaine following ther death of a man in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Festive fun for all the family at coastal town’s ‘biggest and best ever’ Christmas lights switch-on

The crowds gather for the Southwold Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Mick Howes

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24