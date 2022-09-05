Concerns raised for missing 22-year-old man

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 22-year-old man.

Ryan Davis is missing from Colchester, with Essex Police now appealing for the public to help locate him.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to find Mr Davis.

Mr Davis may be in the High Woods Country Park area.

According to Essex Police, he may be wearing a black or dark-coloured top with a hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and a backpack.

Anyone who sees Mr Davis or knows where he is is being asked to contact Essex Police immediately on 101.



