Concerns raised for missing 22-year-old man

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:03 PM September 5, 2022
Ryan Davis is missing from Colchester

Ryan Davis is missing from Colchester

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 22-year-old man.

Ryan Davis is missing from Colchester, with Essex Police now appealing for the public to help locate him. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to find Mr Davis. 

Mr Davis may be in the High Woods Country Park area.

According to Essex Police, he may be wearing a black or dark-coloured top with a hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and a backpack. 

Anyone who sees Mr Davis or knows where he is is being asked to contact Essex Police immediately on 101. 


Colchester News

