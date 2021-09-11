News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BGT semi-finalist Souparnika in lead role in School of Rock on tour

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:33 PM September 11, 2021   
Singer Souparnika Nair, formerly of Bury St Edmunds, has a lead role in the School of Rock tour.

A young singing sensation - who made it to the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent - is performing in a lead role in hit musical School of Rock.

Souparnika Nair, 11, who went to Sebert Wood Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, is playing Tomika in School of Rock's UK tour, which started this week in Hull and will come to Ipswich.

The youngster, who now lives in Colchester and attends Colchester County High School for Girls, stole the hearts of judges on Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in 2020.

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds wowed the judges in a BGT semi-final in 2020.

Souparnika was also a surprise performer on Michael McIntyre's Big Show in 2019 - a "dream come true" for the singer.

Souparnika on Michael McIntyre's Big Show in 2019.

Her dad Binu Nair, a doctor at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, described yesterday's School of Rock show in Hull - which featured his daughter's first appearance - as "amazing".

He said: "She always said this is like a dream opportunity, especially to be in a West End show and on a tour going to different places. She is excited to perform."

Souparnika revealed singing talent from an early age.

Binu said he and Souparnika's mum Renjitha were so proud of their daughter, adding: "There's lots of hard work involved in this and this is her first big West End musical."

The school girl will also be continuing her studies during the tour - that comes to Ipswich in February 2022 - so she will not be in every show.

Souparnika revealed singing talent from an early age and began performing publicly at the age of six, including appearances at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre and the Norfolk County Music Festival.

Souparnika recorded a short song for Mother's Day earlier this year.

She has also sung on BBC Radio as part of BBC Music Introducing, which is a platform for undiscovered talent.

Earlier this year, she wrote and recorded her first ever song for Mother's Day, dedicated to her mum Renjitha and all other mothers across the world. 

She was also included in a list of 30 inspiring Suffolk people under the age of 30 by this newspaper.

You can follow her on YouTube here.

Here is her Facebook page.

To find out about the School of Rock tour see here.

