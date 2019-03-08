Pedestrian badly injured in Braintree hit-and-run

A pedestrian was left seriously hurt after being hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene in Braintree.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 10.35pm on Friday night.

The male pedestrian was walking along Stephenson Road when struck by a small light-coloured car.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and left in the direction of Hillside Gardens.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage available to view."

Anyone with information is urged to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/97695/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information online.