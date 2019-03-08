Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Strep A deaths: Outbreaks of killer infection 'not linked'

PUBLISHED: 15:04 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 09 July 2019

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) is a rare infection Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) is a rare infection Picture: GETTY IMAGES

This content is subject to copyright.

Experts investigating an outbreak of a deadly infection in Essex say it is not linked to two cases identified in the south of the county.

Twelve people have died from an outbreak of a killer infection in Essex Picture: ARCHANTTwelve people have died from an outbreak of a killer infection in Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Last week, bosses at the Mid Essex clinical commissioning group said the total number of deaths from the rare invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS) infection had risen to 13 - but today, that number was brought back down to 12.

They also said the total number of patients affected is now 32.

"As part of the investigation, Public Health England has undertaken Whole Genome Sequencing of the GAS bacteria found in patients within the outbreak," a spokesman for the CCG said in an update this afternoon.

"This work has demonstrated that the iGAS case in Basildon in 2018 and the iGAS case in Southend in February 2019, are not part of the outbreak in mid Essex.

Dr Anna Davey, of the Mid Essex clinical commissioning group, delivered an update on the Strep A deaths this week Picture: MID ESSEX CCGDr Anna Davey, of the Mid Essex clinical commissioning group, delivered an update on the Strep A deaths this week Picture: MID ESSEX CCG

"Therefore, the rest of the cases are linked to the iGAS outbreak in mid Essex. The total number of patients affected is now 32 and sadly, 12 of those patients have died.

"Of the 32 patients affected by the iGAS outbreak in mid Essex, 30 are confirmed cases and two are probable."

What is iGAS?

This rare kind of bacteria can be found in the throat and on the skin and will not cause any illness for most people.

You may also want to watch:

Most infections can cause mild illnesses such as a sore throat, also known as strep throat, scarlet fever or a skin infection.

For most healthy people, this will cause no more than a mild illness.

However, on rare occasions, Group A streptococcus bacteria can enter the body and cause severe, and sometimes life-threatening conditions.

While it is rare, it is not new and has been seen in the UK before, said Dr Anna Davey, chair of the CCG's board.

MORE: Nurses given antibiotics to stop spread of killer infection

How are experts testing for the infection?

Whole Genome Sequencing is used within a Public Health laboratory setting to investigate differences and similarities in the DNA sequence of bacteria.

This method allows PHE to check which iGAS cases are genetically linked and which are not.

This is done by analysing the DNA sequence of each bacterial sample collected from patients within this outbreak.

Any further information from the Whole Genome Sequencing work will be shared in future updates by the CCG, bosses said.

'This is a real threat' - Survivor's warning after 12 die in strep outbreak

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have your say about controversial new Ipswich Northern Route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

New Year’s Day robber ‘held knife to man’s throat’ near Aldi store

Peter Learmonth, 30, of Campion Road in Nayland, was given a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Strep A deaths: Outbreaks of killer infection ‘not linked’

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) is a rare infection Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Raise a toast to our heroes to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

Landseer Road VE street party in Ipswich in 1945. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists