Ballsy anti-Trump message changed into sea turtle after teenager visited by police

PUBLISHED: 15:49 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 04 June 2019

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Archant

It took some balls to produce - but now an 18-year-old who mowed a rude anti-Trump message into a field has changed it to something a little less controversial after a visit from police.

Police have since advised the Essex student to change the rude message pictured into a sea turtle. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born EcoPolice have since advised the Essex student to change the rude message pictured into a sea turtle. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Ollie Nancarrow, from Hatfield Heath, hit the headlines after he spent his weekend mowing a powerful climate change message into the grass of his family home just 10 minutes from Stansted Airport.

The Essex artist, who is part of the sustainability and environmental awareness group Born Eco wanted to make his point heard ahead of Trump's arrival - but part of his message has caused some upset.

The art student mowed the words "climate change is real" into the grass accompanied by a polar bear, along with a rude message which reads "oi Trump" next to giant male genitals.

Ollie has since changed the picture of the male genitals into a sea turtle.

He said: "The police heavily advised I change it because it could breach the public indecency act.

"The turtle further symbolises climate change and how it affects nature."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Essex Police is looking in to this matter to establish whether any offences have been committed."

The protest is one of many planned across the UK during Donald Trump's three-day-visit.

