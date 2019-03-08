You've got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president's Stansted flightpath

Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

A teenage artist from Essex has greeted Donald Trump with a rather ballsy climate change message, as the US president arrives at Stansted Airport for his state visit.

Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Ollie Nancarrow, 18, from Hatfield Heath, spent his weekend mowing a giant message into the grass of his family home for Trump's arrival.

The Essex artist, who is part of the sustainability and environmental awareness group Born Eco wanted to make his point heard ahead of Trump's arrival.

He said: "I wanted to protest to Trump about his denial of climate change. I'm an artist so I used the garden as my canvas to get my point across.

"My generation and beyond will suffer as a direct consequence of his policies."

The art student mowed 'climate change is real' into the grass accompanied by a polar bear, along with a rude message which reads 'oi Trump' next to giant male genitals.

Ollie's protest is one of many planned across the UK during Donald Trump's visit.

The US president will be hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace and take part in the D-Day anniversary commemorations during his three-day visit.