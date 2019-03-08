Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

You've got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president's Stansted flightpath

PUBLISHED: 11:45 03 June 2019

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Archant

A teenage artist from Essex has greeted Donald Trump with a rather ballsy climate change message, as the US president arrives at Stansted Airport for his state visit.

A student has left a rude message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born EcoA student has left a rude message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Ollie Nancarrow, 18, from Hatfield Heath, spent his weekend mowing a giant message into the grass of his family home for Trump's arrival.

The Essex artist, who is part of the sustainability and environmental awareness group Born Eco wanted to make his point heard ahead of Trump's arrival.

He said: "I wanted to protest to Trump about his denial of climate change. I'm an artist so I used the garden as my canvas to get my point across.

"My generation and beyond will suffer as a direct consequence of his policies."

The art student mowed 'climate change is real' into the grass accompanied by a polar bear, along with a rude message which reads 'oi Trump' next to giant male genitals.

Ollie's protest is one of many planned across the UK during Donald Trump's visit.

The US president will be hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace and take part in the D-Day anniversary commemorations during his three-day visit.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Audi A3 and lorry crash on A1101 near Icklingham

An Audi A3 and a lorry have collided on the A1101 near Icklingham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Why you might need budgie-smugglers in France

Which is better shorts or speedos? Picture: Getty Image

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists