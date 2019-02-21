University students say ‘no’ to Jewish society – sparking backlash from MP and union

Hundreds of students have voted against creating a Jewish society at the University of Essex students' union

Hundreds of students at the University of Essex have voted against creating a Jewish society, sparking anger from a national union and Colchester’s MP.

Colchester MP Will Quince has had his say on the University of Essex students' union vote

More than 200 student union members – around 36% of those polled – answered ‘no’ to the question ‘should there be a Jewish society’.

It is currently being asked on the student union website, as per usual procedure which means any proposed new society must be ratified by securing votes. Only registered students can vote in the poll.

“We are deeply disappointed by the significant proportion of students who have voted against the establishment of a Jewish society at the University of Essex,” a spokesman for the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) said.

“Jewish societies, of which over 60 exist on UK campuses up and down the country, provide a space for Jewish students to celebrate their culture and identity.

“The fact that some students at the University of Essex deem it fit to vote against that is quite simply shocking.”

Meanwhile, Colchester MP Will Quince also described the vote as “shocking” and “terrible”.

There are several religious societies currently ratified by the university’s student’s union – including those for Christianity and Islam.

The University of Essex has had a radical past – it was one of the factors which helped it snag its ‘University of the Year’ title recently – in the 1960s, it was a hotbed of student politics.

The UJS are calling for a full investigation and say they are supporting Jewish students at Essex with their next steps.

A University of Essex spokeswoman said they are looking into allegations of comments made by a member of staff regarding the desire of Jewish students to set up their own society.

They are doing so in accordance with the university’s zero tolerance policy.

“We expect staff, students and visitors to be treated, and to treat each other, with dignity and respect,” the spokeswoman said.

“The ratification process has been a focus for strong debate.

“As a university, we promote debate and deliberation of controversial issues and, within the limits of the law, encourage students and staff to express views with rigour and conviction.

“Alongside our commitment to freedom of speech, we also have clear guidelines for student and staff conduct and we have zero tolerance towards harassment or hate crime and will always take appropriate and proportionate action.

She added: “We are looking into the allegations as a matter of urgency in accordance with our zero tolerance policy.”