When do the chemists open over the bank holiday?

Find all of the bank holiday opening times for pharmacies and chemists in Suffolk and Essex here.

Easter weekend is approaching, however the government Covid-19 advice is to remain indoors and only make essential journeys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Easter weekend is approaching, however the government Covid-19 advice is to remain indoors and only make essential journeys Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Easter bank holiday starts on April 10, however thousands of plans across the region have been disrupted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank holiday also has an impact on opening hours for businesses and high street shops, so check when your local pharmacy will be open in case you need to make an unexpected trip for any medication:

Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High St (Good Fri 10am-3pm, Easter Sun 10am-noon, B/H Mon 10am-3pm).

Beccles

Boots, 5 New Market (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Tesco, George Westwood Way (Good Fri 6.30am-10.30pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

The Pharmacy, Beccles & Dist War Memorial Hospital, St Mary’s Rd (Easter Sun 11am-1pm).

Braintree

Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

Brandon

Boots, 1 Bury Rd (Good Fri 9am-5pm). Boots, 32-34 High St (Good Fri 8.30am-6pm).

Brightlingsea

Boots, 52 Victoria Pl (Good Fri 8.30am-6.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-2pm).

Bungay

Boots, 4 St Mary’s St (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm).

Bury St Edmunds

Asda, Western Way (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Boots, 11-13 Cornhill (Good Fri 8am-6pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Croasdales Pharmacy, Mount Farm Surgery (Easter Sun 9am-1pm).

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Bedingfeld Way (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Superdrug, 37-39 Cornhill (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm).

Tesco, St Saviour’s Interchange (Good Fri 6.30am-10.30pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Chelmsford

Boots, 10-12 Torquay Rd (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

Boots, 133 Sunrise Ave (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

Boots, 29 The Meadows (Good Fri 9am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10.30am-4.30pm).

Boots, 43 High Chelmer (Good Fri 8.30am-6pm, B/H Mon 8.30am-6pm).

Boots, 51A Moulsham St (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Pk (Good Fri 9am-8pm, B/H Mon 10.30am-4.30pm).

Boots, Writtle Rd (Good Fri 10am-3pm).

Colecross Ltd, Wood St (Easter Sun 1pm-4pm).

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, White Hart Lane (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Morrisons, Copperfield Rd (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Rd (Good Fri 8am-8pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Tesco, Princes Rd (Good Fri 6.30pm-10.30pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Clacton-on-Sea

Boots, 15 North Rd (Good Fri 9am-6pm). Boots, 54-62 Pier Ave (Good Fri 8am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm). Prescription 2 You, 89-91 Pier Ave (Easter Sun 10am-1pm).

Colchester

Asda, Petrolea Close (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Boots, Plume Ave (Good Fri 8am-11pm, B/H Mon 11am-3pm).

Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk (Good Fri 8.30am-6pm, B/H Mon 10.30am-4.30pm).

Boots, The Seedbed Ctr, Wyncolls Rd (Good Fri 8am-8pm).

Queen Street Pharmacy (Easter Sun 1pm-4pm).

Tesco, Highwoods Square (Good Fri 8am-8pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Eye

Eye Pharmacy, Broad St (Easter Sun 12.30pm-2.30pm).

Felixstowe

Boots, 86 Hamilton Rd (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Morrisons, Grange Farm Ave (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Frinton

Boots, Connaught Avenue (Good Fri 9am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-3pm).

Great Cornard

Boots, Poplar Rd (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

Great Notley

Tesco, 1 The Square (Good Fri 8am-8pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Hadleigh

Boots, 31 High St (Good Fri 10am-3pm). Boots, 91 High St (Good Fri 8.45am-5.30pm).

Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Ctr, Market Pl (Good Fri 10am-noon, B/H Mon 10am-noon).

Halstead

Boots, 69-71 High St (Good Fri 8.30am-6pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Harwich

Boots, 224-226 High St (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-2pm).

Haverhill

Boots, 15 High St (Good Fri 10am-4pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Haverhill Pharmacy, Christmas Maltings Surg (Easter Sun 11am-1pm).

Lloyds at Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Rd (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Tesco, Cangle Rd (Good Fri 7am-11pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Holland-on-Sea

Boots, 75 Frinton Rd (Good Fri 9am-5pm).

Ipswich

Aqua Pharmacy, 52 Duke St (Good Fri 8am-6.30pm).

Asda, Goddard Rd (Good Fri 9am-1pm & 2pm-6pm, B/H Mon 9am-1pm & 2pm-6pm).

Boots, 5 Butter Mkt Shopping Ctr (B/H Mon 10.30am-4.30pm).

Boots, 5 Tavern St (B/H Mon 10.30am-4.30pm).

Boots, Two Rivers Medical Ctr, 30 Woodbridge Rd East (Good Fri 8am-7pm).

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Hadleigh Rd (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Rd (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Morrison’s, Sproughton Rd (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Rd (Good Fri 8am-8pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Kelvedon

Boots, 72 High St (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

Kesgrave

Tesco, Ropes Drive (Good Fri 8am-7pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Lowestoft

Asda, Horn Hill (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Boots, London Rd North (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Eastpoint Pharmacy, Clifton Rd (Easter Sun 5pm-7pm).

Superdrug, 14 The Britten Ctr (Good Fri 9am-5.30pm).

Manningtree

Boots, Station Rd (Good Fri 8.30am-7pm, B/H Mon 11am-3pm).

Martlesham Heath

Tesco, Anson Rd (Good Fri 8am-9pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Needham Market

Pharmacy, Barking Rd (Easter Sun 3pm-5pm).

Newmarket

Boots, 82 High St (B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Superdrug, Guineas Shopping Ctr (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm).

Tesco, Fordham Road Good Fri 8am-8pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Southwold

Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen St (Good Fri 10am-4pm,

Easter Sun 11am-3pm, B/H Mon 11am-3pm).

Stanway, Colchester

Boots, Fiveways Retail Pk, Peartree Rd (Good Fri 10am-4pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Boots, Tollgate West (Good Fri 8am-11.59pm, B/H Mon 8am-11.59pm).

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Western Approach (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Stowmarket

Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way (Good Fri 9am-6pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Boots, 21 Ipswich St (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Tesco, Cedars Link Rd (Good Fri 8am-7pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Sudbury

Boots, 12-14 Market Hill (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Cornard Rd (Good Fri 9am-5pm, B/H Mon 9am-5pm).

Superdrug, 8 North St (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm).

Tesco, Springlands Way (Good Fri 7.30am-10.30pm, B/H Mon 9am-6pm).

Tiptree

Boots, 3-5 The Centre, Church Rd (Good Fri 10am-4pm).

West Mersea

Boots, 37 Barfield Rd (Good Fri 10am-4pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Woodbridge

Boots, 58 Thoroughfare (Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, B/H Mon 10am-4pm).

Woodbridge Pharmacy, 11 Thoroughfare (Easter Sun 10am-noon).

This information was correct as of 5pm, April 3. Please check with your local pharmacy before travelling and only leave your house if it essential.