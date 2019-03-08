Suffolk sizzling! County braced for heatwave as temperatures set to hit 34C

Rahela and Rebece enjoy the sunshine - could another heatwave be coming to Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The school summer holidays are kicking off with a scorcher - with a week of hot weather coming to Suffolk and Essex.

Felixstowe will be roasting this week as the school summer holidays start with sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Felixstowe will be roasting this week as the school summer holidays start with sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Although no weather warnings have been issued for the east of England, East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest is predicting a bright and sunny week for the whole region - with a chance of temperatures reaching 34C.

Forecaster Fred Best said: "Monday is going to be staying dry and bright, with some temperatures getting up to 29C in the west of the region. The hottest temperatures will be inland all week.

"It should stay dry into tomorrow, with temperatures up to 32C or 33C on Tuesday.

"From this point on in the week there's going to be long spells of unbroken sunshine, with the slim potential for a few thundery showers on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A maximum temperature is forecast to be 34C - but slightly cooler temperatures can be expected at the coast Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A maximum temperature is forecast to be 34C - but slightly cooler temperatures can be expected at the coast Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Once the cloud on Wednesday has lifted about lunchtime it's back to staying dry and clear, with highs of 31C to 33C.

"Thursday will be mostly dry, with the potential for some more thundery showers - but with a chance of 36C happening somewhere in the country, it's plausible that we could see 34C in the west for the region."

Mr Best said the heat is likely to dip from these roasting temperatures on Friday and into the weekend, but only as low as 25C or 26C.

While it is possible, it is unlikely that we will see temperatures reach beyond the sweltering record in Suffolk in 2018 - 35.6C in Felsham on July 27.

Is this a heatwave?

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a place reaches the heatwave temperature threshold for three consecutive days.

In Suffolk and Essex the temperature threshold is 27C, which means that this week's sunshine could be considered a heatwave if it reaches the temperatures predicted by the forecasters.

What should you do to keep safe in the sun?

This hot weather comes at the start of the school summer holidays for many children, but it is important to make sure you keep safe in the sunshine to avoid getting burned or exposed to too excessive amounts of UV rays.

Advice from Cancer Research UK says:

- Always wear a t-shirt, hat and sunglasses when you're out in the sun

- Make sure you are always wearing sun cream

- If you want to avoid the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade between 11am and 3pm

- Avoid spending prolonged periods of time out in the sun.

- Make sure you drink water throughout the day, you will get dehydrated faster in hot weather.