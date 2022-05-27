Calls for pylons rethink to avoid ‘despoliation of the countryside’

There is growing anger over the pylon plans in Suffolk and Essex - Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

National Grid needs to hold a consultation to cover all options as an alternative to its plans to build a 180-km long power line across East Anglia that at one point cuts through Chelmsford.

That's the call from Chelmsford City Council Tories, who have now added their voice to those campaigners calling for electricity cables to run under the sea between Suffolk and Essex to avoid a new 180-km long high voltage power line suspended on 50-metre high pylons across open countryside.

National Grid says the reinforcement is needed to carry more renewable and low carbon power from offshore wind and interconnectors, as well as new proposed nuclear generation at Sizewell C.

The new reinforcement is expected to be around 180km long. It will mostly consist of overhead transmission lines and new 45 to 50-metre tall steel lattice pylons except for where it runs underground through the area of outstanding natural beauty of Dedham Vale.

The plans have been angrily opposed led by the newly formed Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group.

The Chelmsford City Council Conservative Group say they want serious consideration to the offshore ring between Suffolk and the Thames estuary.

In a statement they said: “We demand that National Grid holds a proper public consultation on all options, including the off-shore route, with full details and costings being made available for public scrutiny, not simply an informal consultation on their pre-selected over-ground route.

“We will continue to lobby National Grid and the Government to ensure that all necessary infrastructure is delivered in a sustainable manner. For us, this means moving the proposed new pylon route to an offshore location.”

Liam Walker, project director for East Anglia GREEN said: “This reinforcement between Norwich and Tilbury is essential to carry more clean energy to homes and businesses across the UK, and to help the country reach net zero by 2050. We hope local residents will be able to join us and hear more about what we are proposing and give us their feedback on our plans.”

Members of the public will be able to take part in the consultation and speak with National Grid’s team by attending consultation events, online webinars, booking a slot at an ‘ask the experts’ session or by visiting the project website.

The consultation runs until Thursday June 16, 2022.



