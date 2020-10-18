E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man seriously hurt in supermarket car park disturbance

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 18 October 2020

Officers at Braintree police station heard a disturbance at Sainsbury's car park Picture: GOOGLE

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking another man in the car park of a supermarket.

A 33-year-old man was left with a broken nose, jaw and cheekbones following an alleged assault outside a Sainsbury’s on Saturday.

Officers at the nearby police station heard a disturbance in Tofts Walk, Braintree, at 10.25pm.

They chased a suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply drugs.

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, remains in custody.

The victim, from Braintree, suffered multiple injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the incident. Witnesses are asked to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting reference 42/169429/20.

You can also report online at essex.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

