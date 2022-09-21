Teenager who died after serious crash is named

An 18-year-old man who died in a crash in north Essex has been named locally by his football club - Credit: Google Maps

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old man who died following a serious crash in north Essex.

Local football clubs have paid tribute to the teenager, who has been named locally as Chayse West, after he died in hospital following a crash on the B1027 near Keelers Lane, in Elmstead, outside Colchester.

Alresford Colne Rangers Football Club announced Mr West's death on social media.

In a post on Facebook the football club said: "It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform all our members and supporters of Alresford Colne Rangers Football Club, the devastating news of the loss of one of our players.

"Chayse West sadly passed away on Tuesday, 20 September with his family by his side.

"We ask that everyone respects and prays for his family and friends at this sad time.

"You will always be remembered Chayse."

The football club has also announced that it will be holding a minute's silence at its next home game on Saturday, September 24.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 5.10am on Sunday.

Essex Police announced today (September 21) that the 18-year-old later died in hospital.

On Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation, a spokesman for Essex Police confirmed.

Officers have also recovered a vehicle.

Anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 226 of September 18.