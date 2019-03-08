Revealed: Essex's 100 most powerful people

Priti Patel during the annual service of remembrance at Witham War Memorial in Essex. PA Wire/PA Images

In fourth place is Brightlingsea native Deborah Meaden who is well known for her appearance on the BBC's Dragon's Den. Before her appearance on TV she ran a multi-million pound family holiday business earning herself an estimated net worth of £40 million.

Jon Hunt, has been placed as the 13th most powerful people in Essex. Picture: Chris Young/PA Wire; Jon Hunt, has been placed as the 13th most powerful people in Essex. Picture: Chris Young/PA Wire;

Other notable positions include Braintree MP and Chairman of the Conservative party, James Cleverly who takes up seventh place.

He appears just two places before EastEnders actor Danny Dyer who recently discovered an unusual connection to East Anglia in the BBC TV show, Who Do You Think You Are?

The 42-year-old found that he is related to the Tollemache Family who have lived at Helmingham Hall for over 500 years.

Below Dyer, in 13th place is Colchester billionaire Jon Hunt who is believed to have a property portfolio of over £600m and recently sold one of his favourite cars, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT for around £20m.

James Cleverly (Conservative MP for Braintree) Picture: House of Commons James Cleverly (Conservative MP for Braintree) Picture: House of Commons

The Essex power 100 list was first created three years ago to celebrate the achievements of those living in Essex.

This year's list has seen over 20 new inductees introduced into the list and one posthumous honour awarded to former Prodigy front man Keith Flint, who died in March.

The performer found his way to notoriety through two UK number one singles, Firestarter and Breathe which were both released in 1996.

He lived with his family in Dunmow until his death this year.

The lead singer of Prodigy, Keith Flint who died in march 2019. Picture: Maurice McDonald The lead singer of Prodigy, Keith Flint who died in march 2019. Picture: Maurice McDonald

Colchester born presenter, Dermot O'Leary also features on the list at number 30 while Braintree District councillor and Essex County Councillor Stephen Canning sits at number 35.

Actual Radio founder Pete Chapman claims 94th spot and Colchester Zoo owner Dr Dominique Tropeano takes 97th position.