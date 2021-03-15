Last bank to close in seaside town is 'another kick in the teeth'
- Credit: Google Street View
The Essex seaside town of Frinton-on-Sea will lose its last remaining bank when Barclays closes its branch in the town.
Residents of the resort will need to travel seven miles away to Clacton-on-Sea's Barclays for in-person banking services.
Reflecting on the news, Frinton ward councillor Terry Allen said: "It's just another kick in the teeth to the town which has already seen NatWest and Lloyd's banks close.
"Not everyone's got cars or uses the internet. And how long will it be before they tell us to go to Colchester?"
A Barclays spokesperson said the move was prompted by the Frinton branch seeing a 24% reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.
It currently has 119 regular customers who use this branch exclusively for their banking.
Clacton MP Giles Watling expressed "surprise" that the town, with over 45% of its population aged over 65, was not using the bank.
Mr Watling said: "It's sad. They've not really considered local people.
"But It's a classic, if you don't use it, you lose it."
He also was "delighted" that the Post Office at Triangle Shopping Centre was set to be saved, as it could be used for banking needs.
Frinton ward councillor Nick Turner agreed it was "unexpected but understandable" as the high street changes.
Mr Turner said: "The high street is not static. It is a living, breathing entity that reflects the communities it serves.
But for now, the chairman of planning at Tendring District Council thinks Frinton "will be left with a hole in Connaught Avenue".
He hopes the site will find another use soon.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.
"However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking.
"As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in-branch visits across the UK.
“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required."
Frinton staff will be offered alternative roles at Barclays. And the bank will run online sessions to help those who struggle with internet banking.
Building societies and post offices are available in town when the Frinton-on-Sea branch closes on June 18.