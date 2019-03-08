Car overturns on A12

A car has overturned on the A12 northbound near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

There are long delays on the A12 northbound after a car overturned following a crash near Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash forced the closure of the road between junction 25 at Marks Tey and junction 26 at Eight Ash Green around 10.50am.

The vehicle involved in the collision is said to have rolled over onto its roof.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed no one was seriously injured in the collision and officers have just re-opened the road.

Traffic is still heavy in the area, with delays expected to continue for a short while.