Car overturns on A12
PUBLISHED: 12:06 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 12 October 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
There are long delays on the A12 northbound after a car overturned following a crash near Colchester.
The crash forced the closure of the road between junction 25 at Marks Tey and junction 26 at Eight Ash Green around 10.50am.
The vehicle involved in the collision is said to have rolled over onto its roof.
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed no one was seriously injured in the collision and officers have just re-opened the road.
Traffic is still heavy in the area, with delays expected to continue for a short while.
